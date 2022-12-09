Kremlin vows Russia’s response against West’s oil price cap to best suit its interests

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Moscow has vowed that its response to the West’s oil price ceiling will best meet its interests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov promised in an interview with Izvestia on Friday.

"We are talking about the possible destabilization of the global energy market, and about the ongoing artificial substitution of market relations, not to mention the process of market pricing. This is teeming with additional problems for the stability of markets even in the midterm. But obviously, Russia’s response will best suit its interests," he elaborated.

Speaking about when Russia will respond to such actions, Peskov said: "An expert discussion is underway, which is nearing completion, and I hope a decision will be made public shortly about what Russia will do in response to such absolutely absurd steps from our viewpoint."

G7 countries, the EU and Australia agreed to levy a $60-per-barrel price cap on seaborne Russian oil starting on December 5. Moreover, beginning February 5, 2023, price limits for petroleum products will come into effect, and their parameters will be set later. The decision on the embargo of Russian oil supplies to EU countries remained in force and also came into effect on December 5, but it should not affect fuel supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.