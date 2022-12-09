Russian stocks mixed as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was mixed at the beginning of the main session on Moscow Exchange on Friday, according to trading data.

As of 10:20 am Moscow time, the MOEX Index was down by 0.18% at 2,180.4 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was up by 0.41% at 1,101.11 points. As trading opened the MOEX lost 0.25% to 2,178.93 points, while the RTS added 0.11% to 1,097.83 points.

As of 10:22 am, the dollar was down by 0.67% at 62.35 rubles, while the euro was down by 0.35% at 65.96 rubles.