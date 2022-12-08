New EU sanctions against Russia to cover defense sector suppliers — newspaper

BRUSSELS, December 8. /TASS/. The new sanctions package of the European Union against Russia will comprise restrictions against 169 entities providing products for the Russian defense industry sector, the Politico Europe said on Thursday, citing documents.

The package of sanctions will include and expanded list of 169 entities providing goods that may contribute to technological enhancement of the Russian defense sector and the security sphere, the newspaper says. The goal of this package of sanctions is to prevent strengthening of the Russian industrial potential, the Politico noted.

New sanctions will cover drone motors, chemical and biological equipment, electronic components and riot control aids.

It is also planned to restrict supplies of aerospace industry goods to Russia. Sanctions will apply to deliveries of notebooks, hard disk drives, film cameras and lenses.

Restrictive measures can be approved this week or early next week, the newspaper noted.