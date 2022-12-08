Volunteers collect in Arctic more than 3,000 tons of waste, high-ranking official says

ST. PETERSBURG, December 8. /TASS/. The Clean Arctic project's volunteers collected more than 3,000 tons of waste in Arctic cleanup missions, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunov told an Arctic forum on Thursday.

"In 2022, one and a half times more volunteers [have participated in the project] and collected more than 3,000 tons [of waste], which is twice more than what they collected in 2021," he told the Arctic: Present and Future forum.

During the presentation, the minister said 1,500 volunteers joined the project in 2021. The project, he said, is being implemented throughout the Russian Arctic - from Murmansk to Anadyr.

Clean Arctic is a large-scale project to clean the Arctic territory from the waste, accumulated since the Soviet times. Captain of the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear-powered Arctic class icebreaker Dmitry Lobusov and Gennady Antokhin, Captain on FESCO’s ships from 1982 to 2012, are the project’s authors. Clean Arctic has developed into a platform, which unites public and volunteer organizations, scientists, officials and businesses. The project’s partners are Norilsk Nickel, Rosatom, PhosAgro, and RZD.

