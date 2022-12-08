Turkey plans to discuss gas discount with Russia — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, December 8. /TASS/. Turkey’s representatives plan to hold talks with the Russian delegation in Ankara, where they expect to discuss a more than 25% discount for gas imported from Russia, Bloomberg news agency reports, citing unnamed high-ranking Turkish officials.

Ankara wants the discount to apply to payments made in 2023 and certain payments made in 2022 retroactively, they say. If Turkey fails to get the desired discount, then it will endeavor to defer the payments until 2024.

The agreement, if concluded, will soften pressure on the lira and help to avoid the energy price hike ahead of presidential elections in 2023, the agency said.

Turkey is preparing to create a gas hub for gas supplies to Europe, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.