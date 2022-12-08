Russia to present response measures to oil price cap soon — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry considers it too early to assess the effect on the budget from the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil, but Russia is preparing retaliatory measures, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters.

"So far, it is too early to talk about the impact on the budget. We are now preparing retaliatory, reciprocal measures regarding how our companies will react to the introduction of the price cap," Siluanov said. He noted that such measures will be announced in the near future.

The minister called the introduction of a price cap a non-market measure that would have implications for the world market. "It is clear that these are non-market mechanisms. The West has always called on us to use transparent, market-based measures, influencing the economy. Although we have seen this before, itself it uses double standards. This is happening now. But you cannot deceive the market," Siluanov said.