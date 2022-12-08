Yamal forecasts growing number of visiting tourists

TASS, December 8. The Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region forecasts the number of visiting tourists will reach 300,000 by 2030. Presently, every year the region welcomes about 180,000 tourists, the regional Tourism Development Agency told TASS.

"In 2021, we welcomed 177,000 visitors, according to the department of youth policy and tourism," the agency said. "In 2020, the region has already registered more than 135,000 guests, and by 2030 the number of tourists may reach more than 300,000 - this forecast complies with the region's strategy for social and economic development to 2035."

Yamal will continue to develop popular tourist attractions. In 2023, the Kharbey recreational complex will invite tourists, who would want to rent all-terrain vehicles to travel the Polar Urals. The accommodation facility will serve 70 guests at a time. In 2026, the region will open a ski resort with various routs, leisure facilities and 3-star and 4-star hotels offering at least 300 units.

The projects to build up the region's tourism potential are a part of the Polar Urals tourist cluster, which is on the national strategy to develop the Arctic zone to 2035. The new complexes will offer a few thousand jobs at the resorts and in neighboring sectors.