Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine equaling 42.4 mln cubic meters via Sudzha

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 42.4 mln cubic meters as of December 8. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said.

On Wednesday, December 7, the pumping volume also equaled 42.4 mln cubic meters.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries after Nord Stream was damaged.