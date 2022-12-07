Uzbekistan not intending to buy gas through any alliance — Energy Minister

TASHKENT, December 7. /TASS/. Uzbekistan is holding talks on gas and electricity supplies from adjacent countries and not through any alliance or union, Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov said on Wednesday in the video address to mass media.

"We are holding talks at present to cover the demand, support the domestic consumption and solve the problem in order to import gas and electricity from neighboring countries and not through any alliance or union," the Minister said. Uzbekistan will buy energy resources on the basis of national interests in the first instance, Mirzamakhmudov said. The Minister did not detail countries, with which talks are being held on this topic.

Uzbekistan is currently experiencing an acute gas shortage, with scheduled power cuts in the regions because of that.