Gold and foreign exchange reserves of Belarus rise by 2.7% to $7.8 bln in November

MINSK, December 7. /TASS/. Gold and foreign exchange reserves of Belarus grew by 2.7% in November and amounted to $7.8 bln as of December 1, the National Bank reported on Wednesday.

According to the regulator, gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by $207.9 mln (+2.7%) in November, after adding $86.5 mln (+1.1%) in October. According to preliminary data, as of December 1, 2022, the country's international reserve assets amounted to $7.79 bln.

The country’s authorities set a goal to maintain its gold reserves at the end of 2022 in the amount of at least $7 bln.