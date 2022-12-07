Russia-Belarus trade turnover likely to reach $50 bln in 2023

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. By the end of 2022, the volume of Russian-Belarusian trade will most likely reach $50 bln, Belarusian Ambassador to Moscow Dmitry Krutoy said on Wednesday.

"The total figure of mutual trade in goods and services between our countries will highly likely reach around $50 bln, I say this because the year is not over yet," Krutoy said.

At the same time, he noted that the trade turnover between Russia and China over the past year exceeded this figure by almost three times. "China, on the other hand, has a population that is 150 times that of the Republic of Belarus. As a result, you can also compare the level of our cooperation in relative terms," he said.