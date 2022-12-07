Air carriers support program renewed for 2023 — Russian Government

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The Russian Government will continue providing support to domestic air carriers, the Cabinet’s press service said on Monday.

A relevant decree was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. "It refers to subsidies airlines are receiving, depending on the passenger turnover. The federal budget provides 25.3 bln rubles ($401.5 mln) for this support measure," the press service noted.

The air carriers’ costs compensation program was launched in April 2022. It helped to maintain passenger transportation on domestic routes in a challenging situation related to restrictions from unfriendly states, the Cabinet said.

Subsidies to air carriers are an element of economic support measures in the environment of international sanctions.