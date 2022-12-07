Hundreds of MC-21 jets to be produced by 2030, says Rostec

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Around 270 MC-21 jets are planned to be produced by 2030, with millions of passengers to be carried each year, the press service of the Russian state corporation Rostec reported on Wednesday.

"<…> By 2030 the plan is to produce around 270 such jets. Millions of passengers will be carried by the aircraft each year," the press service quoted First Deputy CEO of Rostec Corporation Vladimir Artyakov as saying.

Mass production is planned to start in 2024, he added.

Head of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yury Slyusar said in April that the corporation planned to produce 36 MC-21 jets by 2025, and increase output rates to 72 jets per year after that.

The MC-21 is a medium-haul airliner with a capacity of 163-211 passengers that is currently being developed. The aircraft received a basic type certificate in late 2021 and made its first flight with a Russian composite wing in December 2021.