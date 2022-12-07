Rosneft’s oil exports up by almost 5% year-on-year in January-September 2022 — company

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Rosneft increased oil exports to non-CIS countries by 4.8% year-on-year in January-September 2022 to 77.3 million tons, the company said in a financial report on Wednesday.

In particular, exports to Asia increased by almost a third, to 52.4 million tons.

Thanks to optimization of sales channels, Rosneft increased the share of Asian countries to 77% of exports and fully compensated for the decline in sales to Europe with supplies to Asia.

"In the first nine months of 2022 the company increased hydrocarbon production and successfully optimized distribution channels: oil supplies to Asia grew by about a third and fully compensated for the decline in supplies to European buyers," the company’s CEO Igor Sechin said as quoted in the report.

In the reporting period, oil sales increased by 3.3% up to 86.9 million tons.

"At the same time, thanks to the successful optimization of distribution channels, 77.3 mln tons were sold in non-CIS countries, up by 4.8% year-on-year. Oil deliveries to Asian buyers over the reporting period grew by about a third to 52.4 mln tons. In 3Q 2022, the share of Asian deliveries in the non-CIS oil sales reached a record-high 77%," the company said.

Earlier, Sechin said that Rosneft remains the main Russian oil supplier to China, providing 7% of the total demand of the Chinese market for crude oil. According to him, Russia increased oil supplies to China by 9.5% over 10 months, to 72 million tons, ranking second among suppliers.