Rosneft hydrocarbon output rises by 2.2% over 9 months to 4.97 mln bpd

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Rosneft increased hydrocarbon production by 2.2% in 9 months of 2022 year-on-year to 4.97 mln barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, the company said on Wednesday.

"9M 2022 hydrocarbon production reached 4.97 mln boe per day, up by 2.2% YoY. At the same time, 3Q 2022 average daily hydrocarbon production increased to 5.22 mln boe, which is the highest result for the last 10 quarters," the company said in a statement.

Rosneft's gas production for the reporting period increased by 10.6% to 1.16 mln boe per day. At the same time, the company emphasizes that the share of gas in hydrocarbon production in January-September reached 23%.

In January - September 2022, Rosneft maintained the output of liquid hydrocarbons at the level of the previous year at 3.81 mln barrels per day (bpd), the company said. "9M 2022 liquids production amounted to 3.81 mln bbl per day, remaining at the level of 9M 20212. During 9M 2022, the Company's share in total production of liquid hydrocarbons at major new projects launched since 2016 amounted to 546 th. bbl per day, which is 7.5% higher YoY. The share of these projects in the total production of liquid hydrocarbons reached 14.3%," Rosneft said.

In the reporting period, Rosneft increased oil sales for export to non-CIS countries by 4.8% to 77.3 mln tons, to Asia - by almost a third to 52.4 mln tonnes. As a result, Rosneft increased the share of Asian countries to 77% of exports and fully compensated for the decline in exports to Europe with supplies to Asia.

"In the first nine months of 2022 the Company increased hydrocarbon production and successfully optimized distribution channels: oil supplies to Asia grew by about a third and fully compensated for the decline in supplies to European buyers. Rosneft’s EBITDA reached a record nine-month high, exceeding RUB 2 trln, while debt and trade obligations decreased by 17% as compared to the beginning of the year," the company’s CEO Igor Sechin was quoted in the press release.