Rosneft posts 15.7% rise in 9M revenue under IFRS to $114 bln

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Net income of Rosneft attributable to shareholders under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) fell by 15% in 9M 2022 year-on-year to 591 bln rubles ($9.3 bln), according to the company’s financial results released on Wednesday.

EBITDA rose by almost 22% in the reporting period to a record 2.014 trillion rubles ($32 bln), while revenue added 15.7% to 7.2 trillion rubles ($114 bln).

"The operating indicators dynamics as well as the prevailing price environment allowed the company to increase its revenue by 15.7% to 7,202 bln rubles. At the same time, EBITDA increased by 21.8% YoY and reached a record nine-month high of 2,014 bln rubles. EBITDA margin also rose to an all-time high of 28%," Rosneft said.

The net income dynamics was largely due to the influence of non-monetary factors, the company explained. 9M 2022 capital expenditures amounted to 822 bln rubles ($13 bln), up by 19.3% in annual terms. The increase was mainly due to the planned growth in investments in the Vostok Oil project.

"Thanks to the successful management efforts aimed at maintaining business efficiency, the company made a number of notable improvements in its operating and financial performance in the reporting period. As a result, in the first nine months of 2022 the company increased hydrocarbon production and successfully optimized distribution channels: oil supplies to Asia grew by about a third and fully compensated for the decline in supplies to European buyers. Rosneft’s EBITDA reached a record nine-month high, exceeding 2 trillion rubles, while debt and trade obligations decreased by 17% as compared to the beginning of the year," Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin was quoted as saying.

Rosneft also managed to reduce its prepayments and financial debt by 17% compared to the beginning of 2022. As of the end of the reporting period, the Net financial debt/EBITDA ratio amounted 1.1x compared to 1.3x at the beginning of the year.