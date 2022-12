MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Customs Service transferred 5.627 trillion rubles ($89 bln) to the federal budget in January-November 2022, the service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In eleven months of 2022, the customs authorities transferred 5 trillion 626.5 bln rubles to the federal budget," the report said.

In the reporting period the Federal Customs Service registered over 3.5 mln goods declarations, including over 1 mln for export and 2.3 mln for import.