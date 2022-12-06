Telegram Premium subscribers above one million in five months — founder

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The pool of subscribers to the Telegram Premium fee-based subscription reached one million from the start in June 2022, founder of the messenger Pavel Durov wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Telegram Premium, which we introduced just 5 months ago, quickly surpassed 1 million subscribers and has become one of the most successful examples of a social media subscription plan ever launched. While it still represents just a fraction of Telegram’s overall revenue, Telegram Premium is growing steadily every day, and one day may even rival our ads," Durov wrote.

"Additional monetization strategies and features the Telegram is working on now will lay the basis for continued financial growth in 2023," he noted.

"Thanks to successful monetization, Telegram will be able to pay for the servers, traffic and wages necessary to keep building new features and supporting existing ones," Durov added.