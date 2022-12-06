Sales of new cars, LCV in Russia down 61.6% in November to 46,400 units, says AEB

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Russia fell by 61.6% in November 2022 year-on-year to 46,403 units, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sales in January-November totaled 548,877 new cars, which is 60.9% lower than in the same period last year.

Avtovaz remained the leading brand in terms of sales in November, according to the AEB. Its sales lost 18% last month year-on-year to 21,727 units, and 49% in the January-November period to 164,636 units.

Second was China’s auto manufacturer Haval, which sold 4,552 cars in Russia in November (down by 7%), and 29,023 units from January-November (down by 17%).

GAZ Group was the third most-popular car brand in Russia in the reporting period, with sales totaling 4,224 units in November (down by 22%), and 33,500 cars in the first eleven months of this year (down by 33%).

Geely and UAZ were also among the top five best-selling brands in Russia.

According to the AEB, only Chinese brands boosted sales, for example, Geely’s sales rose by 24.1% in November to 3,500 units, while sales of FAW increased by 22.8% to 200 units. Sales of foreign companies that have left the Russian market, plunged by 80-90%.