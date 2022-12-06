Russia plans to join world’s top five pork exporters by 2030, says ministry

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia is seeking to become one of the world’s top five pork exporters by 2030, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Andrey Razin told a conference on Tuesday.

"We are starting to speak very seriously about an increase in our export expansion, saying that our meat supplies to foreign markets should at least double in the coming 5-7 years, whereas by 2030 our quite ambitious goal is to become one of top five pork exporters," he said.

"This is an ambitious, but achievable goal "as we have learnt to cope with major challenges," deputy minister noted.