Gas supplies via Ukraine at previous volume, reserves in European UGS below 99 bcm

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Gas withdrawal from underground gas storage (UGS) facilities of EU states keeps increasing, with the total gas reserves in Europe having declined below 99 bln cubic meters.

Gas withdrawal from EU countries’ UGS facilities amounted to 298 mln cubic meters on December 4, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). The heating season started in Europe on November 14. Since then, EU countries have withdrawn 5.3 bln cubic meters of gas from UGS facilities.

Currently European UGS facilities are 91.27% full, with around 98.75 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them. The maximum capacity of European gas storage facilities equals 107.7 bln cubic meters, according to GIE.

Russian gas supplies to Europe in transit through Ukraine remain at previous volume of 42.4 mln cubic meters via the Sudzha gas distribution station on December 6, according to data released on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU). The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries after Nord Stream was damaged.