Russia’s oil production up 2.2% in 11M 2022 to 488 mln tonnes, says Novak

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia’s crude production increased by 2.2% in January-November 2022 to 488 mln tonnes, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"As much as 488 [mln tonnes] in 11 months," he said.

Earlier, Novak said Russia’s oil output in October 2022 maintained at the level of September of 9.99 mln barrels per day, adding that production was expected to remain at the same level in November as well.

Following the decision by OPEC+ and within its framework Russia will produce around 530 mln tonnes of oil and gas condensate in 2022, and 490 mln tonnes in 2023, Deputy PM said.