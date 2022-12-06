Dollar exchange rate surpasses 63 rubles on Moscow Exchange first since October 14

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate surpassed 63 rubles during foreign currency trading on Moscow Exchange on Tuesday for the first time since October 14, according to trading data.

As of 07:26 am Moscow time, the dollar was up by 1.12% at 63.05 rubles.

By 07:59 am, the dollar exchange rate extended gains to 1.15% trading at 63.07 rubles. Meanwhile, the euro exchange rate was up by 0.76% at 66.3 rubles.

The yuan exchange rate against the ruble exceeded 9 rubles for the first time since August 17, reaching 9.022 rubles (+1.03%) as of 07:59 am Moscow time.