Sanctions on Russian oil will harm developing countries, says Bundestag deputy

BERLIN, December 6. /TASS/. Western sanctions against Russian oil will hurt developing countries as well, as they will disrupt the established supply patterns, Steffen Kotre, representative of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD), and member of the parliamentary committee on energy and climate protection, told TASS on Monday.

"The EU and Germany are destroying established supply patterns. Developing countries will suffer from this - oil intended for them will be bought at inflated prices [by wealthier countries]", the deputy suggested, calling such a policy "anti-social".

According to him, on the other hand, "the [oil] transportation companies are happy, first of all, in the USA." "They're benefiting enormously from the redistribution of supplies," Kotre said.

On Saturday, the European Union published a decision to introduce a $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil from December 5, provided that oil is sold at a price of at least 5% below the market price. Similar measures were announced by the countries of the Group of Seven (G7) and Australia.

A number of European experts voiced fear that attempts to impose a price cap on Russian oil will inflict a new blow on the world oil market and seriously undermine the European oil transportation industry.

As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the decision of the EU countries, Moscow will not accept the cap on prices for Russian oil. He added that the Kremlin was assessing the situation and once the assessment is over it will announce how further work will be organized.