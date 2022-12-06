Bundestag deputy believes Russia will not experience problems with oil sales

BERLIN, December 6. /TASS/. Russia is unlikely to experience difficulties with the sale of its oil after the EU imposed sanctions in this area, Steffen Kotre, representative of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD) said on Monday responding to a relevant question from TASS.

In his opinion, the current energy policy of the West "is stupid." He did not rule out that oil will now rise in price and "there will be a threat of shortages."

"Russia is unlikely to have long-term problems with the supply of oil to other buyers. The oil embargo is another blow in the EU's economic war against Russia, which harms the population in Europe," the deputy said.

On Saturday, the European Union published a decision to introduce a $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil from December 5, provided that oil is sold at a price of at least 5% below the market price. Similar measures were announced by the countries of the Group of Seven (G7) and Australia.

A number of European experts voiced fear that attempts to impose a price cap on Russian oil will inflict a new blow on the world oil market and seriously undermine the European oil transportation industry.

As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the decision of the EU countries, Moscow will not accept the cap on prices for Russian oil. He added that the Kremlin was assessing the situation and once the assessment is over it will announce how further work will be organized.