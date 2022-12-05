Further increase in discount on Russian oil unlikely, say experts

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. An increase in the discount on Russia’s Urals oil against Brent is unlikely, whereas the global oil market will adjust to new conditions by the end of next year, experts interviewed by TASS believe.

"The current disparity between the price of Brent and Urals is already substantial, ranging from $20 to $35 in various periods after March 2022. It is unlikely that this disparity will increase significantly, as with the current oil price, supplies of Russian oil may be low-margin for Russian producers," Partner at Kept Maksim Malkov said.

Meanwhile, BCS World of Investment Senior Analyst Ronald Smith did not rule out a temporary increase in the discount to $40 and its further decrease to $20. "We believe the embargo on oil and petroleum products and the price cap together may temporarily reduce production and export in Russia by 1 mln barrels a day and temporarily lift the discount on Urals oil again to $40 per barrel. We expect that by the end of 2023 oil markets will largely adjust to the new conditions, and Russian oil and petroleum products will again find their purchasers, while discounts may return to recent levels below $20," he said.

Kirill Melnikov, head of the Energy Development Center, admits that a reduction of exports by 1-1.5 mln barrels per day is possible, which may lead to an increase in oil prices above $100.

According to Smith, the influence of the embargo and the price cap depends on how strictly the EU and the US monitor their compliance. "If it is tight, I expect a substantial increase in oil prices and fuel shortages, particularly diesel, in Europe," he said.

The cost of transporting Russian oil will continue to grow, Malkov said, adding that it is facilitated by the deficit of tankers due to the withdrawal and refusal on the part of operators to carry oil from Russia, restructuring routes and mechanisms of oil transportation, and an increase in the freight price. Meanwhile the volumes of oil delivered by Russia to Asian countries will only rise, he added.

On December 5, an embargo on maritime Russian oil shipments to the European Union was enforced. Moreover, the decision of the EU states, the G7 and Australia on a regulated price cap on Russian oil delivered by sea of $60 a barrel comes into force. Tankers in the EU’s jurisdiction will be able to transport oil to third countries only if it is sold below the price cap.