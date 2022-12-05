Russia and Myanmar working on Mir system use for bilateral payments — Minister

NAYPYIDAW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia and Myanmar are working closely to create conditions for the use of the Russian payment system Mir in bilateral settlements, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said on Monday.

"To support smooth trade, our countries need to overcome existing financial restrictions. Central banks of our countries are working closely to expand direct correspondent relations between banks of Russia and Myanmar. [They] are creating conditions for the use of the Russian payment system Mir in bilateral payments," the Minister said.

Representatives of the banking sector will also hold relevant negotiations, Reshetnikov added.