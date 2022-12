KIEV, December 5. /TASS/. Five trains have been delayed in Ukraine as several sections of the railway are cut off from power, the press service of Ukrzheldoroga, Ukraine’s railways operator company, said on Monday.

"Several trains are delayed due to blackouts in some sections," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, an air raid warning was issued across the entire Ukrainian territory. As of now, it has been canceled. Local media reported explosions in several regions and cities.