Trade turnover between Russia, Iran surpasses $4 bln in 10M, says newspaper

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Iran in January-October 2022 surpassed trade volumes during the whole 2021, which totaled over $4 bln, Izvestia wrote with reference to figures provided by the Federal Customs Service.

Exports gained 27%, while imports added 10%, deputy head of the Service Vladimir Ivin told the publication.

President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin told Izvestia that mutual trade increased mainly due to Western sanctions against Russia and the related interruptions in traditional ties. Iran is of special interest: first, it is a logistic bridge in trade with the Middle East, South and Southeastern Asia, and second, the state has a unique experience of surviving amid sanctions for many years, the expert explained.

"Obviously, the temporary agreement on free trade between the EAEU and Iran that has been in force since October 17, 2019, facilitates the growth of the volumes of trade transactions. In early 2022 a protocol on its extension was signed. The talks on a full-fledged agreement have been launched, with four rounds of consultations held," Katyrin said.