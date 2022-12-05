Russian retail chains able to buy out spaces of departing companies until end of 2023

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law extending the opportunity for national retail chains to purchase the spaces and equipment of companies leaving Russia from the end of this year until December 31, 2023.

The ability of Russian consumers to purchase goods, including essential ones, may be restricted at present in view of sanctions and the actions of foreign companies, according to the explanatory note to the law.

"It appears necessary for the duration of the existence of these risks to have a mechanism for a timely response, support and preservation of assets of the departing companies (staff, logistics infrastructure, network of suppliers, etc.) in Russian legislation," the accompanying materials indicate.