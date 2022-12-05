Russian oil and gas revenues down 2.1% annually in November — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian budget revenues from the national oil and gas sector dropped by 2.1% year-on-year in November 2022 against the like period in 2021 to 866.4 bln rubles ($13.8 bln), the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The decline in monthly terms was even stronger, by 32.4%, largely due to the additional income tax. This tax is normally collected once per quarter, right in October.

Federal budget revenues within eleven months of 2022 amounted to 10.66 trillion rubles ($170.3 bln), compared to 8.2 trillion rubles ($131 bln) one year earlier.

The budget received 599.3 bln rubles ($9.6 bln) from the export duty and the mineral extraction tax on oil and gas condensate up 3.7% against October 2022, the Finance Ministry said. The amount of such levies for gas dropped by 16.2% month-on-month to 454.6 bln rubles ($7.2 bln).