Thai exports to Russia to drop by 40.3% by year-end — newspaper

BANGKOK, December 5. /TASS/. Thailand’s exports to Russia fell by 40.31% over the first ten months of this year and the figure will stand at about 40% as of the year-end, according to the report of the Department of International Trade Promotion of the Thai Ministry of Commerce.

Exports to Russia in October totaled $40.5 mln, down 24.6% from the previous month and 67.9% annually. The four main categories of Thai goods exported to Russia from January to October 2022 were agricultural and fishing products ($50.3 mln, down 17.4%), agro-industrial products ($93.9 mln, up 12.5%), industrial products ($390.3 mln, minus 50.7%), and minerals and fuel ($21.2 mln, with an increase of 24%).

The top ten Thai goods exported to Russia over the first ten months in value terms included motor vehicles, spare parts and accessories ($79.1 mln, minus 68.8%), rubber products ($67.3 mln, down 17.1%), plastic granules ($42.1 mln, up 32.3%), machinery and parts ($38.9 mln, minus 10.1%), canned and processed fruits ($38 mln, minus 0.23%) and seafood ($24.9 mln, with an increase of 61.1%), refined vegetable oil ($21.1 mln, plus 25.3%), rubber ($14.3 mln, minus 41.2%), food spices ($13.2 mln, plus 41.2%), along with air conditioners and spare parts ($10.7 mln, minus 69.4%).

The department cites the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as the main reason for the slowdown in exports. Thai exports fell by 73% in March, 77% in April, 65% in May, 53% in June, 43% in July, and 25% in August. Issues related to international transportation and shortage of containers, which have been resolved, had been one of the main causes for the decrease in exports. An increase in the number of direct flights between the two countries will facilitate the export of fresh Thai fruit to Russia, the Ministry said.

The trade turnover between Russia and Thailand stood at $2.8 bln as of 2021 year-end.