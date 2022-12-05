Russian economy managed to withstand waves of unilateral sanctions — Minister

NAYPYIDAW, December 5. /TASS/. The Russian economy has managed to withstand waves of unilateral sanctions, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said at the opening of the Russia-Myanmar business forum.

"We are ready to work with governments setting long-term interests and needs of their nation to the first place. The Russian economy managed to withstand several waves of unilateral sanctions," the Minister said.

"While many foreign experts expected the Russian economy to fall by 8 - 10%, we anticipate the Russian GDP will contract by just 2.9% by 2022 year-end," Reshetnikov noted. Inflation is slowing down and its annual level is 12% at present, while average three-month inflation is less than 3% per year, the Minister added.