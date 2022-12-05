Whoosh market capitalization following IPO to reach $336.58 - 400.69 mln

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The total volume of the IPO of Russian kicksharing service Whoosh may reach 5 bln rubles ($80.14 mln), and the market capitalization of the company following the results of the initial public offering will be 21 - 25 bln rubles ($336.58 - 400.69 mln), the company's press service told TASS.

"The IPO will include up to 2.5 bln rubles raised by the company as part of an additional share issue. According to the results of the IPO, the company's market capitalization will range from 21 bln rubles to 25 bln rubles, taking into account the additional issue," the company said.

The company plans to use the funds raised during the IPO to finance the investment program of the Whoosh group, including expanding the fleet, strengthening its position in the current markets, and entering new regions, the press service added.

The placement price of shares on the Moscow Exchange within the IPO is planned to be determined by the company's board of directors based on the results of the collection of applications, which will begin on Monday and end on December 13. The expected date for the announcement of the IPO price is December 14, 2022, when trading in shares on the stock exchange can begin, the company said. The price range is expected to be 185 - 225 rubles ($2.96 - 3.6) per share, the report said.