Russia, China need to restore cargo flows, create supply chains — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called on Chinese partners to restore cargo flows and create supply chains.

"The stable operation of transport routes is important for the development of trade and economic ties. The impact of the restrictions that were adopted due to the pandemic is still felt," Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday at a video conference meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on Monday.

According to Mishustin, "it is necessary to continue joint efforts to restore cargo flows and create new supply chains."

Mishustin added that the current conditions create further potential for opening production facilities in Russia with the participation of Chinese companies. According to him, the investment cooperation between the two countries shows good dynamics, there is also progress in other key areas.

Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Keqiang said earlier on Monday that China and Russia are making steady progress towards reaching the goal of bringing bilateral trade to $200 bln. "Bilateral trade turnover is really growing steadily and has already reached the total figure for last year," he said.

China is Russia's leading trading partner. According to the General Administration of Customs of China, trade between Russia and China in the first ten months of 2022 grew at an annual rate of 33%, reaching a record $153.9 bln. This figure has already exceeded the record value for the whole of last year - In 2021, the volume of bilateral trade grew by 35.8%, amounting to $146.88 bln.