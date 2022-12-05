No headway being made to send Russian fertilizers to global markets — diplomat

KAZANAN, December 5. /TASS/.There is no visible progress in the implementation of the grain deal regarding access of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers on the global market, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told TASS on Monday.

"The deal consists of two parts - the export of Ukrainian grain and providing access to Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to the world market. As for the second part, we do not see significant progress, but we will work together with the UN to achieve it," the senior diplomat said.

Russia's assessment of the grain deal and its implementation "remains the same," he added.