Almost half of Russia-China trade carried out in national currencies — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Around half of trade between Russia and China is already conducted in national currencies, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday at a video conference meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on Monday.

"It is important that now almost half of our trade is carried out in national currencies," he said.

Mishustin drew attention to the fact that the transition to national currencies will only gain momentum. "These settlements should take priority. This is the logic of the sovereign economic and financial policy of the multipolar world," Mishustin emphasized.

According to the head of the Russian government, good results have been achieved in economic relations, primarily in mutual trade. Mishustin noted, despite the unfavorable external situation, the Russian-Chinese trade turnover shows double-digit growth rates - over the ten months of the current year, it increased by almost a third and approached $150 bln.

"This is already higher than the figures for the entire last year. In the future, as the leaders of the two countries agreed, we will reach $200 bln or more," he summed up.