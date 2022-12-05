Russian oil price cap temporary move, time period uncertain — Japanese Foreign Ministry

TOKYO, December 5. /TASS/. The period of the Russian oil price cap validity mechanism is not defined, and it can be revised, but the measure is temporary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan wrote on its website on Monday.

"This measure’s specific period of validity has not been established, but this measure is part of the sanctions against Russia and is considered temporary," the ministry clarified. It also noted that the maximum price for Russian oil may be "revised depending on the situation," but, "a specific revision date has not yet been determined."

The price cap introduced by Japan in agreement with other G7 countries does not include oil produced under the Sakhalin-2 project, from which Tokyo receives about 9% of all imported liquefied natural gas. However, even when buying oil at a price below the established cap or from the Sakhalin-2 project, Japanese buyers will have to receive special confirmation from the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of the country, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the G7 price ceiling for Russia’s oil does not apply to petroleum products made from Russian oil in other countries, the ministry said. The ministry noted that the most recent place of change in the four-digit HS-code of the goods is considered being the place of origin. "For example, if Russian oil was processed into oil products in the Republic of Korea and these oil products are imported to Japan, then the Republic of Korea will be considered the place of origin of these oil products," the ministry clarified.

The price cap on Russian oil refers directly to oil and does not include transportation and insurance costs. "The price cap on Russian oil does not include intermediate transportation and insurance costs," the ministry said.

On December 5, an embargo on the supply of Russian oil by sea to the EU comes into force. The EU countries also agreed on Friday an adjustable price cap for Russian oil shipped by sea at $60 per barrel. A similar decision was announced by the countries of the Group of Seven (G7) and Australia.