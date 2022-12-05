Russia remains responsible participant of global food market, says minister

NAYPYIDAW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia remains a responsible participant of the global food market and intends to fully comply with its export contract obligations, the country’s Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said at the opening of the Russia-Myanmar business forum on Monday.

"Food security is paramount to people’s well-being today. The Russian Federation remains a responsible participant of the global food market and intends to fully comply with its export contract obligations. We supply wheat, sunflower oil and corn, as well as fertilizers, all across the world," he said.

Trade turnover between Russia and Myanmar amounted to $431.6 mln in 2021 (up by 16.5%), whereas exports from Russia to Maynmar were worth $284.3 mln last year (up by 26.3%), the Russian Economic Development Ministry noted.