Beluga Group posts 87% rise in 9M net profit under IFRS to $83 mln

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Net profit of Beluga Group under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) soared by 87.5% in January-September 2022 year-on-year to 5.2 bln rubles ($83.5 mln), the company reported on Monday.

Revenue rose by 32.2% in the reporting period to 66.3 bln rubles ($1 bln). EBITDA climbed by 71% to 12 bln rubles ($193 mln).

"These results are due, among other things, to the growth in shipments of brands from the premium segment in Russia, as well as the robust development of our Winelab retail chain. For the first time in the company’s history, the EBITDA margin reached 18%, which was primarily due to the group’s proactive pricing policy and the achievement of maturity of a significant number of WineLab stores that have reached the normal level of operating efficiency," the report said.