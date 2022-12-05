Beluga Group to allocate $15 mln for interim dividend payout

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The board of directors of Beluga Group has recommended that shareholders approve the payment of interim dividends for Q3 2022 in the amount of 75 rubles per share, with the total amount of dividend payment equaling 968.1 mln rubles ($15.6 mln) excluding the payment of dividends on treasury shares, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"At the meeting held on December 5, the Board of Directors accepted the company’s key financial indicators for 9 months, and also, based on robust financial performance, recommended that the General Shareholders Meeting approve the payment of interim dividends for the 3Q of 2022 in the amount of RUB 75 per share before tax, for a total of 968.1 mln rubles, excluding payment of dividends on treasury shares," the statement said.

The total amount of payments, including dividends for the first half of the year, corresponds to 57% of the group’s net profit under IFRS for the first 9 months of 2022.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on January 11, 2023 in absentia. It is recommended that the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends be drawn up as of January 23, 2023.

The payment is in line with the current dividend policy adopted by the company: the amount is at least 50% of the consolidated net profit under IFRS and a target frequency is at least twice a year. The company plans to stick to this policy, no changes are planned, Beluga Group noted.