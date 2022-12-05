RTS Index down below 1,100 points first since November 3

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The RTS Index dropped below 1,100 points during Monday trading for the first time since November 3, according to trading data.

As of 10:05 am Moscow time, the RTS Index was down by 0.8% at 1,098.73 points. By 10:20 am, the RTS narrowed losses to 0.37% trading at 1,103.4 points, while the MOEX Index was up by 0.22% at 2,185.34 points.

As trading opened, the MOEX slipped by 0.03% to 2,179.79 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS edged down by 0.51% to 1,101.85 points.