Russia’s services PMI up to 48.3 points in November from 43.7 points in October

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The S&P Global Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index went up to 48.3 points in November 2022 from 43.7 points in the previous month, S&P Global analytical agency reported on Monday.

"The latest data signaled a marginal contraction in output at Russian service providers," the report said.

The rate of decline softened notably from that seen in the previous survey period, S&P Global analysts noted, adding that where a fall in activity was noted, firms attributed this to weak client demand and another monthly decrease in new orders.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below that level flags its slowdown.