Gas supplies via Ukraine at previous volume, reserves in European UGS below 100 bcm

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Gas withdrawal from underground gas storage (UGS) facilities by EU states has reached the level of 0.5 bln cubic meters per day for the first time since February, whereas total gas reserves in Europe have declined below 100 bln cubic meters.

Gas withdrawal from EU countries’ UGS facilities amounted to 345 mln cubic meters on December 3, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), (while on the previous day it exceeded 0.5 bln cubic meters for the first time since February 1). The heating season started in Europe on November 14. Since then, EU countries have withdrawn over 5 bln cubic meters of gas from UGS facilities.

Currently European UGS facilities are 91.56% full, with around 99 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them. The maximum capacity of European gas storage facilities equals 107.7 bln cubic meters, according to GIE.

Russian gas supplies to Europe in transit through Ukraine remain at previous volume of 42.4 mln cubic meters via the Sudzha gas distribution station on December 5, according to data released on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU). The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries after Nord Stream was damaged.