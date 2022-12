MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday in the red, according to data of the Moscow Exchange.

The MOEX Russia Index fell by 0.31% to 2,180.44 points. The RTS Index tumbled 1.43% to 1,107.55 points.

The dollar gained by 0.52% to 62.01 rubles. The euro moved up by 0.49% to 64.97 points.

The MOEX Russia Index will be within 2,125-2,225 points on Monday, BCS Investment World said.