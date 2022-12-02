Ukraine’s budget deficit climbs to $22 bln — news outlet

KIEV, December 2. /TASS/. The deficit in Ukraine’s state budget amounted to $22 bln over the first eleven months of 2022, the Ekonomicheskaya Pravda news outlet reports, citing data from the finance ministry.

The budget deficit increased by $4.4 bln in November alone and climbed to $22 bln from January to November, it said.

In early November, the Ukrainian legislative assembly approved the 2023 budget with a record high deficit of $38 bln. The budget stipulates an inflation level of 28%. The minimum wage and living wage were left unchanged at $186 and $72 respectively. Defense expenditures are projected to exceed 18% of GDP. On October 25, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky suggested that the West cover the Ukrainian budget deficit in the amount of $38 bln.