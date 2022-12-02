Tax free pilot project extended until 2023 year-end — decree

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The Russian government renewed its tax free pilot project until the end of 2023 by a decree posted on Friday.

The project is about compensating foreign citizens for VAT when exporting goods outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Beginning on April 10, 2018, Russia started testing a system making it possible to refund VAT to foreigners for purchases made in Russia. To get the refund, foreign nationals must furnish a passport, a sales check and a purchased item to a tax free operator in an airport. The system covers purchases of appliances, apparel, jewelry, books and food but does not apply to alcoholic drinks and tobacco.

The Russian Government prolonged the experiment until December 31 of this year in November 2021.