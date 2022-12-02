Gazprom supplied record high daily gas volume to domestic consumers on November 30

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Gazprom delivered a record high daily gas volume for November to Russian consumers over the gas transmission system, the national gas holding said on Friday.

"On November 30, 1,516.6 mln cubic meters of gas were supplied to Russian consumers over the gas transmission system of Gazprom - this is a new absolute historical record of daily supplies for November," Gazprom said. The previous record was set on November 29 of this year and totaled 1,486.7 mln cubic meters of gas.

The increase in gas consumption is associated with a dramatic temperature drop in a number of Russian regions, Gazprom said. Deliveries of the gas transmission system are implemented reliably, the company added.

The demand for Gazprom’s gas from the gas transmission system declined on the Russian market by 5.7% or by 12.8 bln cubic meters from January to November 2022, the company informed the day before.