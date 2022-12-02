Persons breaching EU sanctions against Russia to face imprisonment, fines — EC

BRUSSELS, December 2. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) approved a proposal designating circumvention of EU sanctions against Russia as a criminal offense, EC said on Friday.

"The proposed Directive will establish the same level of penalties in all Member States. Thereby it will close existing legal loopholes and increase the deterrent effect of violating EU sanctions in the first place," the document reads.

The European Commission suggests establishing "common basic standards" for violations of sanctions against Russia. "Depending on the offence, the individual person could be liable to a maximum penalty of at least five years in prison; companies could be liable to penalties of no less than 5% of the total worldwide turnover of the legal person (company) in the business year preceding the fining decision," it said.

"The proposal will now be discussed by the European Parliament and the Council as part of the ordinary co-legislative procedure," EC added.