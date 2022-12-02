Trade turnover with CIS countries up 6.8% in 9M 2022 — Russia’s Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and CIS countries gained 6.8% year-on-year and reached $72.6 bln in January - September 2022, the press service of Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko said.

"CIS member-states are traditionally important partners of the Russian Federation. The trade turnover with CIS countries is growing consistently. It has grown by 6.8% over the first nine months of 2022 and reached $72.6 bln," the statement reads.

Exports had an uptick of 1.2% to $45.9 bln and imports surged by 18.1% to $26.7 bln. The share of trade with CIS countries reached almost 11.5% as part of the total Russian trade turnover. Petroleum products - 28.9% ($13.3 bln, up 4%), metals and metal products - 15.8% ($7.3 bln, plus 9.4%), foods and agricultural raw materials - 15% ($7.3 bln, a 9.4% increase) prevailed in the structure of Russian exports to CIS countries in January - September 2022.